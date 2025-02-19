CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 13,435 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 127.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $120,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $871,860,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after buying an additional 127,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after buying an additional 111,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $710.01 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.27 and a 52-week high of $715.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $625.48 and its 200 day moving average is $514.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.15.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,168,016.18. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,487.52. This trade represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

