BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Shares of BJRI opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $824.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

