Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $153.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 735.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 48,356 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after acquiring an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

