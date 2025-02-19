Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $153.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 735.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 48,356 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after acquiring an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
