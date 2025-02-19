Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.
Comstock Resources Price Performance
CRK stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources
In other news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $145,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,313.44. This represents a 7.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.
