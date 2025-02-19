Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 122,294 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,294 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $41,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

