Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Outlook for Bruker Q1 Earnings

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 4,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 2,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.