JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $193.72 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

