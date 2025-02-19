Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.20 and traded as high as $38.81. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 759,764 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMV. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 111,482 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

