Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCO. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,488,050. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ducommun by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 253,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $921.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

