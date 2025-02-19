Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 37,752 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

