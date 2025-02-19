Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $7,634,682. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,794 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 894,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 335,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

