Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $7,634,682. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,794 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 894,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 335,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.