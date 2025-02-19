Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.