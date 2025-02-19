Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.860-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

ESRT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,641. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Insider Transactions at Empire State Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $34,803.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,196.30. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.