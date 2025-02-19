TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%.
TFI International Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE TFII traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.59. 336,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,030. TFI International has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. Bank of America cut their price objective on TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TFI International from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TFI International from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.85.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
