TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%.

TFI International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TFII traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.59. 336,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,030. TFI International has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Get TFI International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. Bank of America cut their price objective on TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TFI International from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TFI International from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.