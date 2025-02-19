Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.80 and last traded at $130.71, with a volume of 180636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AEIS shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average is $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 139,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 176,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after buying an additional 53,566 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,306,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.