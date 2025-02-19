Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 280028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.0463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

