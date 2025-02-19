First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.14 and last traded at $136.10, with a volume of 47605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.79.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $126.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
