Farmland Partners (FPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FPI opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.26 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.69. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Farmland Partners

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,916.95. The trade was a 17.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

