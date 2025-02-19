Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

