L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $195.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.77 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

