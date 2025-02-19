Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $20.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 7.3% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $20,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $63.95.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

