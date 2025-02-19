Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $105.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

