Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 46,718 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,718 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,611 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,545 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,523,000 after purchasing an additional 541,192 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after buying an additional 329,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,685,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,405,000 after buying an additional 687,612 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

