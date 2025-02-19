Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,942 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 119,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

