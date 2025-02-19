Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New $369,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

