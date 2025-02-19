Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.17 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.