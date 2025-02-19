iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 200,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.