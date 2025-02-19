Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $266.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.