Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

