Vawter Financial Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

