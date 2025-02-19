Financial Management Network Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.78% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 418.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $28.71.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

