VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Stake Increased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF accounts for 3.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 4.97% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

BATS:SMOT opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $388.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

