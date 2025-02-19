Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 18,233 Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OSEA opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

