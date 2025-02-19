Q1 Earnings Forecast for WSP Global Issued By Stifel Canada

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$278.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$280.00 to C$284.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$281.73.

WSP Global Stock Up 2.5 %

WSP opened at C$255.50 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$201.24 and a twelve month high of C$262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$250.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$241.43. The company has a market cap of C$32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.