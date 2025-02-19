The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TRV opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

