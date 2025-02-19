Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 20,882 Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) by 488.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 3.87% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CALY opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

