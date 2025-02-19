Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires Shares of 11,205 Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares in the company, valued at $10,342.80. This trade represents a 94.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 362,545 shares in the company, valued at $18,265,017.10. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,634 shares of company stock valued at $42,073,951 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

