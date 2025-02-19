Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $265.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

