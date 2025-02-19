General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 95,484 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GM opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.