Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Announces Earnings Results

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance
KHOLY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Koç Holding A.S.
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.