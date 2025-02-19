Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Announces Earnings Results

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

KHOLY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

