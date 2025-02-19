Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.