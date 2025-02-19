Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.97%.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance
Shares of GLDD opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
