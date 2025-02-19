GXO Logistics Disputes UK Competition Concerns Following Wincanton Acquisition Review

On February 19, 2025, GXO Logistics, Inc. was at the center of attention following the release of an Interim Report by the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) concerning its acquisition of Wincanton plc.

The report highlighted that the majority of Wincanton’s business raised no competition concerns. However, it pointed out a potential significant lessening of competition in the UK for a small group of prominent and sophisticated customers—representing less than 10% of Wincanton’s revenue. These particular customers were noted to have substantial pricing power and the ability to meet their logistics needs independently through a variety of available logistics providers.

In response, GXO issued a statement strongly disagreeing with the CMA’s provisional findings. The company asserted that the conclusion did not align with the evidence presented regarding the competitive landscape of the market. GXO emphasized its commitment to engaging constructively with the CMA throughout the Phase 2 process and aimed to secure full clearance for the acquisition by the end of April.

It is crucial to note that the information disclosed in response to Item 7.01 of the filing is not to be considered as “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company has clarified that this disclosure will not subject them to legal liabilities under the Act or be incorporated by reference into any future filings, unless explicitly specified.

This announcement comes within the regulatory framework of the required updates after significant corporate events.GXO Logistics included an Interactive Data File as Exhibit 104 with the filing, embedded within the Inline XBRL document as part of the financial disclosure process.

The regulatory expectations were met, as indicated by the signature of Karlis P. Kirsis, Chief Legal Officer, affirming that the report was duly approved and signed on behalf of GXO Logistics, Inc., as per the guidelines of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and stakeholders will be keenly monitoring the developments as GXO Logistics navigates the regulatory landscape in the UK and progresses towards the completion of its acquisition of Wincanton plc.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

