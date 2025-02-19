Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Gentherm updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ THRM traded down $4.76 on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. 134,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $972.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,490.74. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

