Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.95%.
Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance
LON HVT remained flat at GBX 275 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. Heavitree Brewery has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 314.50 ($3.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.54. The company has a market capitalization of £9.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.53.
About Heavitree Brewery
