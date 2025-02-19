Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total value of $2,565,536.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,714,323.35. This trade represents a 15.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAT opened at $355.42 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.05 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.13.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

