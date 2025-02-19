Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

