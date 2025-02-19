Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 19th (AAL, ADEA, ADSK, AFL, AIP, ALLE, AMX, AN, ANET, ANTO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 19th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,160 ($27.25) to GBX 2,190 ($27.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

had its target price raised by BWS Financial from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $345.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.60 to $17.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $121.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $112.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($20.18) to GBX 2,400 ($30.28). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $35.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $226.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $30.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $11.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $365.00 to $375.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $280.00 to $295.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $318.00 to $328.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $365.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $360.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $151.00 to $148.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $263.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $408.00 to $451.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $360.00 to $330.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $429.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $196.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $437.00 to $455.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $440.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $17.25 to $16.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $194.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $302.00 to $304.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $382.00 to $326.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $86.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $236.00 to $238.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $23.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $46.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $154.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $129.00 to $133.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $125.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $680.00 to $720.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $72.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $18.25 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $155.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $107.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $91.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $252.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $7.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $104.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $152.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $95.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $370.00 to $340.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $53.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.31) to GBX 510 ($6.43). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $137.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $129.00 to $127.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $313.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $285.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $323.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $305.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $328.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $777.00 to $824.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $32.00 to $35.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $263.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $240.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $195.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $16.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $8.25 to $9.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $102.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $53.00 to $43.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $1,004.00 to $974.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $269.00 to $286.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $387.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $50.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $242.00 to $260.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $228.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $189.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $64.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $540.00 to $560.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

