Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 19th (AAL, ADEA, ADSK, AFL, AIP, ALLE, AMX, AN, ANET, ANTO)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 19th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,160 ($27.25) to GBX 2,190 ($27.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its target price raised by BWS Financial from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $345.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.60 to $17.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $121.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $112.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($20.18) to GBX 2,400 ($30.28). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $35.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $226.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $30.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $11.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $365.00 to $375.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $280.00 to $295.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $318.00 to $328.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $365.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $360.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $151.00 to $148.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $263.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $408.00 to $451.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $360.00 to $330.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $132.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $429.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $196.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $437.00 to $455.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $440.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $17.25 to $16.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $194.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $302.00 to $304.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $382.00 to $326.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $86.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $236.00 to $238.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $23.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $46.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $154.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $129.00 to $133.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $125.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $680.00 to $720.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $72.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $18.25 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $155.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $107.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $91.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $252.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $7.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $104.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $152.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $95.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $370.00 to $340.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $53.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.31) to GBX 510 ($6.43). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $137.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $129.00 to $127.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $313.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $285.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $323.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $305.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $328.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $260.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $777.00 to $824.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $32.00 to $35.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $263.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $240.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $195.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $16.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $8.25 to $9.75. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $102.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $53.00 to $43.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $1,004.00 to $974.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $269.00 to $286.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $387.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $50.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $242.00 to $260.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $228.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $189.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $64.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $540.00 to $560.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

