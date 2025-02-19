Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 198.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

