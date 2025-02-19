iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after acquiring an additional 536,610 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25,645.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after buying an additional 272,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,602,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

