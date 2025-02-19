Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $3.78 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $428.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.